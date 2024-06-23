The prisoner who escaped yesterday afternoon from the ‘Le Sughere’ prison in Livorno was arrested by the railway police today, around 4.45pm. Umberto Reazione was tracked down on board the regional train headed to Rome Termini, near the Rome Tiburtina railway station.

Another inmate escaped from Bollate prison. The news was given by the Sappe Penitentiary Police Autonomous Union, with the secretary of Lombardy Alfonso Greco: “After the sensational escape, yesterday, of a prisoner from the Sughere prison in Livorno – escaped from the High Security Department of the Livorno prison and today captured at the Tiburtina station in Rome -, there is news in these hours of a new incredible escape from a national prison, precisely in Bollate”.