For the residents of the Italian port town of Ladispoli, it must have been a rather unusual sight: a lion roaming the streets of their town. The predator had escaped from a circus.

In the Italian port city of Ladispoli, a lion that escaped from a circus caused excitement for hours on Saturday. The predator roamed the streets of the 40,000-inhabitant city in the north of Rome in the afternoon. Mayor Alessandro Grando warned the population to be “extremely careful”. Only after several hours was it possible to stun the animal and catch it again.

Several videos circulated online showing the animal leisurely strutting through the streets of the port city and across the sidewalks. Most residents stayed in their houses and apartments for safety reasons. Some were temporarily stuck in their cars. The animal was later spotted in a reed belt near Ladispoli.

In the evening we managed to locate the lion and give it an anesthetic injection, as the mayor announced. The lion then fell asleep after a few minutes and was taken back to the circus.