AFP: escaped ex-president of Guinea Camara returned to prison

Former Guinean President Moussa Dadis Camara was returned to prison a few hours after he was taken out by several armed men. This is reported by Agence France-Presse (AFP) citing the head of the army’s information department, Ansum Toumani Kamara.

According to him, the escaped ex-president was found alive and well, and he was taken back to prison. At the same time, the army spokesman did not provide any details of what happened.

A group of attackers stormed a prison in Guinea’s capital Conakry early on Saturday, November 4, freeing ex-President Camara and three other prisoners. Guinea’s Justice Minister Charles Alphonse Wright later confirmed the escape of the country’s former president.

Moussa Dadis Camara led Guinea from December 24, 2008 to December 21, 2010. Kamara was accused of involvement in the killing of 157 protesters at the Conakry stadium on September 28, 2009. In January 2010, while outside the country, Kamara announced that he would not return to his homeland. However, in September 2022, he arrived in Guinea.