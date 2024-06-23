Home page World

Tegel prison: This is where the double murderer is being held. © Paul Zinken/dpa

A man has been in prison for years for double murder. Sometimes he is allowed to leave prison – he used this opportunity to escape. But it doesn’t last long.

Berlin – The escaped double murderer from Berlin has been caught. He was arrested late yesterday evening in the municipality of Dahlwitz-Hoppegarten by Brandenburg police officers, said a spokesman for the Berlin police situation center.

According to a report in the “Bild” newspaper, there had previously been a tip-off from the public in the Märkisch-Oderland district. According to the police, the 50-year-old was arrested at around 11 p.m. He is now back in the Tegel prison in Berlin, according to the police spokesman.

The offender used his first unaccompanied leave to escape from Tegel prison on Thursday afternoon. According to the justice administration, he committed two murders in 1995 and was sentenced to life imprisonment for this. A justice spokesman did not provide any details. According to the Berlin public prosecutor’s office, the man was sentenced in the capital in November 2001. According to the justice administration, the offender has been granted regular leave since 2005. dpa