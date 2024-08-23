Home World

One of four criminals who escaped from the Straubing BKH has been caught. © Armin Weigel/dpa

The escape lasted several days: One of four criminals who escaped from the Straubing District Hospital has been caught. The search for the three other men is ongoing.

Straubing – A criminal who escaped from a closed institution in Lower Bavaria has been caught by the police in Austria. Austrian police arrested the man on Thursday evening in Styria, police said.

The man did not resist arrest and is currently being held in an Austrian prison, according to the police. The Regensburg public prosecutor’s office has requested that the accused be extradited to Germany.

The 28-year-old escaped from the Straubing District Hospital (BKH) together with three other inmates on August 17.

The search for the other three men continues under a European arrest warrant. Information from the public is being received daily and is being examined.

The public prosecutor’s office and the criminal investigation department are investigating the four men on suspicion of hostage-taking and grievous bodily harm. According to the police, they are being held in the BKH correctional facility for property and drug offenses and are considered dangerous.

Citizens are asked not to pick up hitchhikers and not to approach suspicious people. Instead, they should call the police emergency number 110. dpa