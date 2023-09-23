The Guardian: In Florida, children aged 10 and 11 stole their mother’s car and drove 320 km

In Florida, an 11-year-old girl and her 10-year-old brother ran away from home after stealing their mother’s car. They managed to drive 200 miles toward California before they were stopped by police on the interstate, he said. The Guardian.

According to the publication, the children decided to escape because of a quarrel with their mother, who, for educational purposes, took away her daughter’s electronics due to bad behavior. Noticing the missing minors, she contacted the police.

Law enforcement officers spotted the car on the road around four o’clock in the morning. The owner reported it stolen, so sheriff’s deputies decided they had found criminals and pulled out weapons. However, there was a 10-year-old boy in the driver’s seat.

The children were returned to their mother, who refused to press charges of kidnapping against them.

