I.n North Rhine-Westphalia, a toddler took over “command” of a police station on Sunday night. According to their own statements, the police were informed by emergency call about a small boy in the area of ​​a supermarket at around 2:50 a.m. According to the officials, the estimated three-year-old boy could not give “any name or other relevant information”. Therefore, the officers took the boy to the Moers precinct.

There the “wide awake and alert child” “quickly won the hearts of colleagues and took over command of the guard,” wrote the police in their message. The boy, dressed in pajamas, jacket and red “Spiderman shoes”, was therefore very interested in the technology on the guard and the general processes.

The boy’s “adventure” ended after about two and a half hours when the mother picked him up. According to the police, a “multitude of painted pictures by the young artist” remained at the station.