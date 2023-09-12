pass a weekend or a couple of days traveling with your partner It is one of the best experiences to give life to the relationship; Therefore, we recommend you visit These three romantic destinations close to Mexico City.

Taking a trip with your partner has more advantages than disadvantages, plus you take the opportunity to get away from everyday life, you can discover what you both like and have an excellent time.

However, there are more romantic places where the architecture, culture and beautiful landscapes will make you fall even deeper in love, both with your partner and with the experience of traveling.

Fortunately, just a few hours from Mexico City, there are three destinations that exude romance and promise an unforgettable experience.

Val’Quirico, Tlaxcala

Less than two hours from Mexico City, Val’Quirico is locateda medieval town that seems to have emerged from a fairy tale.

Designed to unleash passion and romance, this destination features cobblestone streets that wind towards squares with fountains, art galleries and restaurants with terraces perfect for candlelit dinners.

In addition, it offers a varied lineup of activities, from relaxing spa sessions to exciting horseback riding or even the opportunity to practice archery.

Whether for a day of adventure or a full weekend, Val’Quirico invites you to treat yourself to a romantic getaway to the Italian countryside without leaving Mexico.

Tehuacan, Puebla

Located in an extensive valley in the state of Puebla, Tehuacan It is a small city that breathes history and romance.

(Photo: pueblomexico.com)

During the viceregal era, the Camino Real left an indelible mark here, giving rise to churches, convents, markets and squares that still exude the charm of colonial cities.

Tehuacán’s fame also lies in its mineral water spas, an unmissable experience during your visit.

Explore the Government Palace, known as ‘Casa de los Altos’, which dazzles with its Moorish-inspired architecture and murals that tell the history of the city. In Tehuacán, every corner whispers to you of romances from the past.

Malinalco, State of Mexico

Malinalco, Located less than two hours south of CDMX, it is a picturesque town that perfectly combines culture, history and nature.

(Photo: Unknown Mexico)

Discover the murals of the Former Augustinian Convent, explore the archaeological zone of Cuauhtinchán or visit the Chalma Sanctuary.

For adrenaline lovers, dare to paraglide and contemplate the impressive views of the canyons that surround the town.

Malinalco’s gastronomic offer is a delight for the most demanding palates, with options ranging from romantic dinners to cozy cafes where you can enjoy coffee and desserts with your loved one.