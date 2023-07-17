Are you planning a romantic getaway with your partner? Discover khampa glamping, luxury domes with Panoramic views at the top of the mountain in Jalisco.

It’s about a exclusive and luxurious accommodation for two people in dome-type cabins, with all the comforts, but surrounded by nature and a perfect environment to disconnect from routine.

These cabins are located on top of a mountain in Zapotitán de Hidalgo, in the state of Jalisco; from where you can see the valley of this destination and the snowy Colima.

Inside your cabin, either the Dome or the Alpine type, which are only suitable for two people, you will live the unforgettable glamping experience

You will be surrounded by nature and disconnected from the routine (Khampa Glamping & Cabins)

First of all, what is glamping? It is a form of lodging that combines the comfort and luxury of a hotel with the experience of camping in nature.

The word “Glamping” arises from the fusion of the terms “glamour” and “camping”. Unlike traditional camping, where you use a basic tent and rely on simple equipment, glamping offers more luxurious and comfortable accommodations.

What does Khampa Glamping offer?

You will enjoy a panoramic view of Lake Chapala, the dust storms on the road to Colima; the Cerro Viejo, considered the highest in Guadalajara, this in an area of ​​more than 100 hectares of forest and at a height of 2970 meters.

You will have a beautiful view from your room (Khampa Glamping & Cabins)

The geodesic domes They have all the amenities such as:

completely private area

King size bed

outdoor hot tub

Fireplace with load of firewood

Kitchenette with Frigobar

bathroom with shower

Utensils and tableware for two

catamaran hammock

2 mountain bikes

Table games

ATVs for rent

Of course, there are no restaurants yet, so you must bring the food that you are going to cook during the days that you will be there, as well as drinks and snacks, so that you do not spend your trip hungry.

How to get there and what else is near Khampa Glamping?

Khampa Glamping is located 45 minutes from Guadalajara10 minutes from the center of Jocotepec and 30 minutes from the Malecón de Chapala.

You must get to Zapotitán de Hidalgo first where the offices and parking lot are located, from there you will go up to the cabins in a Ranger or ATV with an approximate duration of 50 minutes.

You can hire packages for special dates (Khampa Glamping & Cabins)

In Zapotitán de Hidalgo you will find different attractions such as the Malecón de Chapala, Pueblo Mágico Ajijic, San Juan Cosalá, Malecón de Jocotepec, the Vampires of San Luis Soyatlán, etc.

