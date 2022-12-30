Pelé’s death mourned the world of football. Thousands of fans mourned the death of the ‘king’ at 82 years of age. However, his legacy in sports is eternal and his image has already been immortalized in the cinema with the film “escape to victory”. In order to remember it at the time, we will talk about the tape, what it is about and where to watch it via streaming.

The film, directed by John Huston, was released in 1981 to adapt a true event called “The party of death.” This match between a team of former players of FC Dinamo kyiv and the most powerful German team, when Ukraine was occupied by the III Reich.

What is “Escape to Victory” about?

Set in World War II. The commandant of the Gensdorff concentration camp comes up with the idea of ​​organizing a match in which a German team and one made up of prisoners of war face each other. Although at first the allies reject the proposal, in the end they accept the challenge.

What actors star in the movie?

Sylvester Stallone as Captain Robert Hatch

Michael Caine as Captain John Colby

Max von Sydow as Major Karl von Steiner

George Mikell as Commander

Carole Laure as Renee

Gary Waldhorn as Muller

Benoit Ferreux as Jean Paul

Anton Diffring as the radio host.

Photo: Paramount Pictures

What footballers appear on the tape?

Pele as Corporal Luis Fernandez

Werner Roth as Baumann

Bobby Moore as Terry Brady

John Wark as Arthur Hayes

Soren Lindsted as Erik Ball

Paul van Himst as Michel Fileu

Osvaldo Ardiles as Carlos Rey

Kazimierz Deyna as Paul Wolchek

Mike Summerbee as Sid Harmon.

Other athletes who appeared in the film include Hallvar Thoresen, Russell Osman, Kevin O’Callaghan, Co Prins, Laurie Sivell, Robin Turner, Kevin Beattie, and Paul Cooper.

Where to see the film via streaming?

“Escape to victory” is available via streaming on the platform HBO Max.