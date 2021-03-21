S.The sun rises brightly on that August morning in the year 491 AD, who will be the last for most of the men who stand guard on the walls of the Roman fort at Anderitum. Their wives and children, huddled together in the thatched wooden buildings inside the fortress, will fall into the hands of the victors, which means slavery and humiliation for almost all of them and unexpected wealth and social advancement in a Saxon ruling clan for a few becomes. But the dreaming eye of the time traveler does not yet see the fight begin, nor is the drama of this day on the brink, even if there can be no doubt about its outcome.

Anderitum has been besieged for weeks. The fort, built two hundred years ago on a peninsula in the Salt Marshes, is the last refuge for the British people of Kent who moved from across the sea from Dover, Richborough, Portchester and the other coastal fortifications to the vast wooded area south-east of London fled whose Roman furnaces and charcoal piles have long been extinct. The Litus Saxonicum, the Saxon coast, was the Roman Empire’s answer to the increasing threat to Britain from Germanic pirates, and Anderitum, with its almost ten meter high walls, double gates and numerous half towers, formed the strongest link in the chain of forts that stretched up to Yorkshire was enough.

The cities fell into disrepair, the immigrants came

But since the Romans withdrew at the beginning of the fifth century, the Germans were gradually able to bring the coast under their control. Armed gangs, originally serving as mercenaries in the inland cities, have settled with their families in abandoned villas and war-ravaged villages. While trade ceased, the large estates fell into disrepair, the magistrates dissolved and the decimated urban population fled north and west from the invaders, more and more ships with clans and tribes from Friesland, Jutland and the Saxon North Sea region landed on the beaches of southern England.



This is where the newcomers came to the island: Dover chalk cliffs

In Kent, which already served as a staging area for the Roman armies, the newcomers have gained the upper hand since the middle of the century, and Ælle, their leader, wants to carry out the last, devastating blow against the Romano-British inhabitants of the country this summer. If Anderitum falls, all of Kent belongs to him.

Hill fortresses are being repopulated in the west

All European nations are children of chaos. France rose from the horror of the Great Migration, Italy was inundated by Goths, Huns, Lombards, Saracens, Germany was founded by barbarian tribes on the ruins of Roman settlements. But nowhere was the break in civilization after Roman times as radical as in Britain. Because the stream of peoples from the east has no exit on the island, its energy builds up in endless wars. Bit by bit, city by city, river valley by river valley, the Romanized Celts are being pushed into the hinterland from the fertile south-east.