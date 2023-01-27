The German Jewish businessman Moritz Hochschild (center). Courtesy-Leo Baeck Institute

“Despot”, “cruel”, “enemy of Bolivia”, practically “a villain”. In the imagination of the Andean country there are many adjectives with which the Jewish-German citizen Moritz Hochschild, one of the most famous mining entrepreneurs in the first half of the 20th century, is remembered. Along with Simón I. Patiño and Carlos Aramayo, they were known as the “tin barons”, the most powerful men in that country and perhaps even in South America. However, little is known about Hochschild’s philanthropic side and his role during World War II. Thanks to his efforts, it is estimated that nearly 20,000 Jews were able to reach the South American nation and were saved from the Nazi Holocaust, which is why he earned the name of the Bolivian Schindler.

This is how Bolivian writers and journalists Raúl Peñaranda and Robert Brockmann tell it in Escape to the Andes (Aguilar-Penguin Random House, 2023), a work in which they intend to remove the one-dimensionality of the character and narrate “all his greyness”. From how he mobilized his resources and political influence so that Jews from Germany, Austria, Poland, Czechoslovakia, Hungary and Italy could make the crossing from the old continent to America, as well as the criticism he had to face, the accusations that he was a exploitative, the mortal danger he endured due to the volatile and revolutionary times in Bolivia, and not least, his complex love and family life.

The authors of the book, Raúl Peñaranda and Robert Brockmann. Courtesy

“Our challenge was to show Hochschild with more facets, not so black and white. We don’t want to say that he was always a villain and that he is now a hero. The book aims to contextualize an era and qualify this figure, but with all this information that is new, we see that someone who was seen so negatively had this other face,” Peñaranda explained to EL PAÍS via video call.

Brockmann relates that when the Nazis place Hochschild on the opposite side because he is Jewish, he seeks to rescue as many people as possible, but also makes Bolivia’s tin production available to the allies. During the war, explains the co-author, the production of this strategic element for the war was in Malaysia, under the power of Japan —part of the Axis powers—, and in South America. “Planes, casings, oil barrels were made with tin. What Hochschild does is make Bolivia’s tin available to his allies, which would have consequences for him decades later. The book also shows spy plots, from countries, embassies, which were quite complicated, ”he adds.

The idea for this book of investigative journalism, written by four hands, began five years ago without any of the writers envisioning a co-authored publication. Brockmann had then published the work Two shots at dawn: life and death of Germán Busch, a biography about the former Bolivian president, which includes fragments about the complicated relationship between the former president and the mining businessman. As a result of this publication, the also journalist was contacted via Twitter by Patrick de Koenigswarter, a Franco-British who identified himself as a member of a “large group” of former executives of the Hochschild company. It offered him information collected by him and three other former members about his workplace.

The cover of the book ‘Escape to the Andes’. Aguilar Editions

“When you’re in New York, bring a hard drive,” Robert Kauders, another former executive, told Brockmann, hinting that the information couldn’t fit through email. The storage unit contained all the information collected by the four former members, which detailed Hochschild’s passage through different countries of the world, as well as testimonials from war survivors that were included in the corporate report entitled Dr. Moritz (Don Mauricio) Hochschild, 1881-1965written by Helmut Waszkis, and others that remained unpublished that were given to the Leo Baeck Institute, an organization dedicated to preserving the history of German-speaking Jews.

More or less around the same years, between 2016 and 2017, Peñaranda had his first approach to the tycoon through his journalistic work as an editor for a local media outlet. The preparation of reports on the discovery of an important and large archive of the Bolivian Mining Corporation (Comibol), which attested to the philanthropic work of the German magnate during the rise of Nazism in Europe, aroused his interest and curiosity. As a result of the discovery of the Comibol and the work of the then director of the archive, Edgar Ramírez, the documentation was declared in 2017 by Unesco as Memory of the World.

Thanks to a scholarship he obtained in Washington DC, Peñaranda contacted the archives of the Holocaust Museum in the US capital and they allowed him access to minutes, memoranda, telegrams, interviews, photographs and other documents referring to Hochschild and refugees who were in Bolivia.

A record of one of the Jews arriving in Bolivia. COMIBOL

It didn’t take long for both colleagues and friends to find out what each of them was working on. A joint book was necessary. Aside from juggling day-to-day work with writing, the main challenge was synthesizing the information they collected. “We could have written a 1,000-page book. With Robert we started to cut because we really had a lot of information. It is not an academic book, we wanted it to be read like a novel”, explains Peñaranda, to which Brockmann complements: “Ours is history written in the form of a journalistic chronicle, which I think is the most interesting and most appropriate formula to approach to a character of these characteristics”.

The work is available in Chile, in February it will be in Argentina and Uruguay; in Bolivia and Paraguay in March. It will be published in Colombia in April and in Mexico in June, to later be marketed in Central America and other Spanish-speaking capitals.

Both Brockmann and Peñaranda see the work with a “great international vocation”, for what it represents that moment for the Jewish community of different countries, since when the rest of the nations closed their borders during World War II, Bolivia kept its doors open unrestrictedly while unfortunate events were taking place in Germany. “Rediscovering characters that are painted by the documents and testimonies of a certain period is something that I love, looking at them with fresh, almost virgin eyes. We could say that this is the purpose of the exercise we carried out with this character in Escape to the Andes”, concludes Brockmann.

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. subscribe