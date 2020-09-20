Thousands of refugees come to Great Britain from France in small boats. Right-wing activists are now mobilizing on England’s south coast.

Von the cliff above Dover, which offers a sweeping view of the English Channel, just before 5 a.m. all you can see is deep black. On the horizon beyond the harbor lights, not a single light suggests a ship.

Just in time for dawn, two pot-bellied men have positioned themselves behind the protective fence on the rock with a direct view of the harbor basin. One is wearing green army camo trousers and a T-shirt, the other is wearing a tracksuit. With telescopes and telescope cameras, they keep an eye out for movement on the water, guided by apps on their smartphones that display all ship movements in the English Channel.

The two in their mid-fifties are former dock workers Dover. “What we do here is a pastime,” describes the fat man in the tracksuit. After his mother’s death, his doctor advised him to get more fresh air in order to get other thoughts again, he says and looks at the sunrise over the sea.

He actually discovered a new obsession high above the city. “I understand when people come from Syria, but Kuwait and Iran? There’s no war there, ”he knows. “Why do they have to come to us when they are traveling through countries like France?” Before he can continue, his friend directs the conversation to the honking of frustrated truck drivers – there is a constant traffic jam due to an accident on the large access road to Dover.

Because of the traffic jam, the morning shift of the Border Guard Navy parked their minibus a long way away. The officers walk the rest of the way, as you can see from above. “How will they later get a bus through the traffic jam to pick up the people they find?” Asks one of the observers. Meanwhile the first fishing boat leaves the harbor basin. Rather a rarity in Dover, the two reveal.

The three smaller boats of the “Border Force” are still at anchor. But according to the app, a larger border guard ship is chugging further east. And around 7.30 a.m., one of the two men also found a search plane on his smartphone that was making rounds 50 kilometers east of Dungeness on the southeastern tip of Kent, around five kilometers from the coast. “You found people,” he shouts.

In fact, it doesn’t take long for one of the gray Border Force boats to pull out of the harbor and head east. “They’re going to look now,” the two men are sure of.

Over 6,500 boat refugees since January

Over 6,500 refugees have made the journey across the English Channel from France to Great Britain since January. According to official information, most of them come from countries such as Yemen, Iran, Eritrea, Chad, Afghanistan, Sudan and Ethiopia. In France they find no help, in Great Britain they have family or friends or they hope to find their way there better. The English Channel has become the preferred way out of the Calais jungle camps. Gangs earn money from organized dinghy crossings. It is life-threatening, but there is no alternative for people.

The two old Englishmen with their telescopes on the Rock of Dover have a different perspective. You stand in front of a 19th century military scouting post that was last used in World War II when it came to protecting England from the Nazi invasion that was expected daily from France. And that’s how they feel again today.

Her feeling is reinforced by the livestreams of various such guards who stand guard on the Kent coast and post their latest recordings of arriving refugees on the Internet every day. You list the names: “’Active Patriot’, ‘Little Veteran’, ‘Tyrant Finder UK’.” Then one of the two suddenly says: “That’s why we already know you. You are the German journalist! We saw you in your blue jacket yesterday when Active Patriot was streaming from the recording station down there. “

Before the eyes of the anti-migrant activists

Yesterday – that was when a whole family was brought to the port of Dover in the afternoon while the taz reporter was there. In the back of the Border Force’s boat sat a little girl with black shoulder-length hair and an exhausted look. Next to her sat an older boy, two smaller children and probably the mother and father in brown jackets with their arms wrapped protectively around the little daughter. There were at least a dozen people in total.

A border guard, dressed in a white epidemic protection suit because of Covid-19, showed the way to the country with rolled up sleeves: over two larger boats and a landing stage. Then we went to the mobile reception station: a few containers and tents on a truck parking lot. A white bus was parked next to an ambulance, just in case.

Until then, the activist group, from whom we learned the next morning that it was “Active Patriot”, was still sitting on the garden chairs in the neighboring trucker bar. They wore short summer trousers, T-shirts, and there was also a dog on a leash.

A slim young man wore the red and white English flag as mouth and nose protection, he had a frame with two smartphones in his right hand and was walking excitedly around the reception center. Another young man even climbed a lattice fence and filmed the interior. The security guards did not respond.

“Border Force” picks up, Nigel Farage films

Back on the rock above Dover the next morning. It is now 10.30 a.m. The two old people on the cliff get their telescope camera out of their backpack. Your “effort” has paid off: The small boat of the Border Force is just entering the port again, with a small white rubber dinghy in tow. On board: a group of people wrapped in red blankets. Many seem to be children.

The small fishing boat that went first to sea early in the morning is also on its way back. On the front deck, a few people are filming the Border Force’s boat.

It’s not far down the rock to the harbor. A few strollers stand around and watch the refugees arrive. “I have great compassion for these people,” says an older woman. John Hayne, 79, agrees: “We have to help the children,” he insists several times. In the meantime, the anti-migrant activists have gathered again next to the recording station and are streaming live, 13,000 people had seen their video by the evening.

Indre Lechtimiakyte sits in the café garden of the beach hotel “Best Western” with a view over the Bay of Dover. The Lithuanian left her home four years ago to work with the aid organization Samphire for refugees in England. She describes how asylum seekers arrive with hope and end up in a nightmare, just like everywhere in Europe.

“Some people sit in limbo for years because of bureaucratic difficulties. When people fall through the Internet, they need the help of organizations like us, ”she says. Lechtimiakyte does not understand why asylum seekers have no labor rights and why the state spends money instead on keeping people in inhumane conditions.

Suddenly there is a little commotion in the back of the garden. A man in a baseball cap says “Good Bye!” With a friendly smile, climbs over the knee-high wall onto the street and disappears into a waiting Land Rover.

It’s Nigel Farage, Britain’s best-known right-wing populist. Has been for months the leader of the Brexit Party on the Kent coast to document the boat landings and sound the alarm that no one is doing anything about it. As it turns out, Farage was on that little fishing boat that had left port early that morning and returned almost at the same time as the one of the Border Force.

On Twitter, the ex-MEP later shows the people who were rescued that morning. He met her on the high seas. While they are scooping water from their leaky rubber dinghy, Nigel Farage blaspheme in front of the camera about the French who did not prevent this trip, who even handed life jackets to the people. Behind him, meanwhile, a boy from the rubber dinghy waves unsuspectingly and friendly at his camera.

The result of such films is obvious. Refugee worker Lechtimiakyte talks about hate mail, threatening phone calls and attacks on Twitter. In early September there was a major right-wing demonstration in Dover. A few weeks ago members of the right-wing extremist group “Britain First” even went through Dover’s hotels and knocked on room doors to track down refugees.

Authorities in Kent are overloaded

The refugees do cause problems, but that is not their fault. In Great Britain, the relevant county authority is responsible for unaccompanied minors – in this case the county of Kent. She does not have the capacity for mass arrivals from abroad. A national transfer system created four years ago should actually distribute the responsibility for these children across the country, but that no longer seems to work.

In August there were 600 refugee children in Kent’s care, 369 more than they are obliged to accept. Now they are supposed to be in a former army camp. But Bridget Chapman of the Kent Refugee Action Network wonders who is working with these children now. “Allegedly the Ministry of the Interior wants to do it, but the cuckoo knows what workers, because they don’t have the necessary experts.”