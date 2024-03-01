Located just one hour from the city of Guadalajarathe archaeological area of Guachimontones They are an incredible option for these vacation or a weekend getaway.

Guachimontones is located in the municipality of Teuchitlanjust under an hour and 20 minutes from the city of Guadalajara.

He archeological site It was located between the years 350 BC and 350 AD according to the Ministry of Culture of Jalisco.

It is characterized by its stepped structures which are built in a circular patio that were called “guachimontón”.

In addition, there are two ball courts, terraces, buildings and funeral contexts.

Guachimontones It was discovered in the sixties when archaeologist Phil Weigand and Acelia García, his wife, found an obsidian workshop that led them to the archaeological site.

Jalisco Culture Secretariat