Oporto is best reached by car due to its location on the banks of the Douro River, close to where it meets the Atlantic Ocean. The Portuguese city is nestled between the vineyards that produce the wine that bears its name and the coastline. Travelling by car is how one can come to understand the influence of the surroundings on local architecture. As Miguel Silva, an architecture student and guide, says: “Architecture is not just walls, ceilings and materials.” It is also a way of observing and feeling. This idea is evident in the designs of Álvaro Siza, a Pritzker Prize-winning architect who likes to adopt elements of Portuguese vernacular architecture, such as the colour white, thereby showing his respect for the place, its history, culture and context.

Going along the national 222, in addition to enjoying the landscape between valleys with the Duero always present, we first arrive at the Octant Hotels Douro, a quiet riverside resort in the town of Castelo de Paiva, set on a terrace overlooking the river. From here, after one or two days (or however many), you can go to Porto, about 50 minutes away by road, where the Serralves Foundation is hidden away in a pleasant residential area.

From home to museum

The Serralves Foundation is a space for promoting landscape, culture, architecture, cinema and art. The estate belonged to Count Carlos Alberto Cabral, who inherited part of this land in 1923, in addition to his father’s textile business. In 1925 he visited the International Exhibition of Decorative Arts and Modern Industries in Paris, and he wanted to introduce what he saw and was told there into his estate. Thus, French architects and landscapers designed the Serralves House for him, in the French style. art decoand the gardens that surround it, where an avenue of trees simulates a Gothic church.

In 1955 the estate was bought by the richest man in Portugal at the time, Delfim Ferreira, who lived here until 1960. His wife, Sílvia Ferreira, did so until 1981. That year, his four children inherited the property. And in 1986, the Portuguese State bought it to set up a national museum of modern art. In 1989, the Serralves Foundation was established, and work began on the construction of the National Museum of Modern Art, designed by Álvaro Siza and inaugurated in 1999. He himself was the author of its subsequent extension.

A woman in the pool at the Octant Hotels Douro. Carlos Vieira

Landscapes of Matosinhos

Long before, Siza was born in Matosinhos (25 June 1933). It is a coastal town that can be reached from Porto by metro in about 20 minutes. As soon as you set foot in this Portuguese town you can smell the fish being grilled. They are prepared and served in a number of restaurants that line Heróis de França Street. Among them, The Lord of the Padrão stands out, where there are usually people queuing at the entrance.

This is what one would expect to find in an Atlantic fishing town, where passenger ships also dock at its modern Cruise Terminal, opened in 2015, with a curved façade covered with a million irregular and hollow hexagonal tiles, which recreate the scaly skin of a fish. Its interior, apart from being a transit point for cruise passengers, houses the Centre for Marine Sciences of the University of Porto.

What one does not expect to find in this area are the Casa de Chá da Boa Nova and the Piscina das Marés, both hidden in the rocks and connected by a promenade in the neighbouring parish of Leça da Palmeira, an architectural and urban complex conceived and designed by Álvaro Siza. The architect has made these two modern projects, in addition to the Quinta Conceição swimming pool and the interior of the family home on Rua Roberto Ivens, the ambassadors of Matosinhos. Inspired by the work of fellow architects Alvar Aalto and Walter Gropius, they create a dialogue between space and landscape, and nature is one more element, not only aesthetic, but also functional.

Interior of Alvaro Siza’s family home on Roberto Ivens Street (Matosinhos). Ivo Tavares Studio

In the House of Chá da Boa Nova

Miguel Silva begins the visit to the Casa de Chá da Boa Nova a few metres from the house, at a high point from which it can barely be seen. It is designed in such a way that it gets lost in the landscape, between the ocean and the rocks. As you go down, and parallel to a white concrete wall, you come across what was once an isolated tea house, designed in the sixties by Siza when he was a student and pupil of Fernando Távora. Today it is a restaurant with two Michelin stars, as well as a National Monument made of concrete with beach sand, limestone and exotic woods.

The interior is accessed by a simple entrance, after ascending a minimalist staircase. Inside, nature is framed and there is no artificial light. The room where the tables, chairs and the rest of the furniture are, designed by Siza himself, does not end at the invisible windows, it continues on the rocks and on to the ocean. In the background, a very horizontal horizon. From inside the tea house you can see the chapel where Siza got married, what you cannot see, despite being in front of the eyes of the person looking, is the Piscina das Marés.

Bathroom with views of the Atlantic

For Siza, these pools, one for adults and one for children, are like a docked ship. They are also an example of harmony between the built space and the natural conditions, sheltered between the rocks and anchored to them since 1966. They are accessed from the seafront by a descent parallel to a bare concrete wall due to direct contact with the ocean. It is a rational project. Imagine the evidence is Siza’s motto. During the descent, you go from hearing the noise of the street, the cars and the ocean, to hearing only the latter.

The first stop is a suspended wooden cabin, held from above and separated by gender. From there you have a very long, narrow view. After turning and passing through corridors flanked by concrete walls, you reach the Atlantic. The pools are filled with cold water, which ends up being blue due to the mirror effect of the sky. The pool cafeteria is protected from the wind that is called the north wind here by a concrete wall at 45 degrees. The Piscina des Marés is open three months a year; from June 15 to September 15.

Exterior of Casa de Chá da Boa Nova. NICANOR GARCIA

From a cloister to the pool

In the Quinta da Conceição public park in Leça da Palmeira, the cloister and façade of the convent of Our Lady of the Conception of the Order of St. Francis are preserved. Siza was responsible for the swimming pool at the top of the park, which is different from any other because of its connection to the site and the route that must be taken to reach it. It is surrounded by a white wall that prevents it from being seen from the other side and, once inside, the complex is divided into different levels: it has changing rooms, a cafeteria and a garden area.

A bascule bridge crosses the Leça River, which separates Leça da Palmeira and Matosinhos. In the latter, on Rua Roberto Ivens, is the house where Siza lived with his parents. From the outside it is a typical house, inside it is Bauhaus-style, after being renovated by the architect and gaining ventilation, space and light. The staircase that goes up to the rooms is a sculpture, the one that goes down is narrow and leads to what was the bedroom and toilet of the domestic staff.

A social revolution rather than an architectural one. In the backyard is one of the first works he made at the age of 14: a workroom for himself and his brother. Today Siza is over 90 years old and still active, using the column. He still doesn’t know how to build space stations on Earth.

Practical Guide ■ Octant Hotels Douro (douro. octanthotels.com), on the banks of the Douro, is a terraced complex with most rooms overlooking the river. It has three swimming pools, one of which is indoor and open 24 hours, as well as the Raiva restaurant and a cantina bar. ■ In Porto, treat yourself to a stay at the Torel Avantgarde (torelavantgarde.com), a casual boutique hotel designed and decorated by Portuguese artists. It is a small resort with an outdoor pool and jacuzzi and an indoor pool, with views of the Douro and Vila Nova de Gaia. On weekends, it organizes tours of Rua Miguel Bombarda, a street lined with art galleries. ■ There are not many accommodations in Matosinhos. One is the Eurostars Matosinhos (eurostarshotels.com.pt), which has a spa and an indoor pool. It is located next to the beach, on a street where there are many seafood and grilled fish restaurants. ■ The Casa da Arquitectura de Matosinhos (casadaarquitectura. pt) organizes guided tours of the most important buildings in this Portuguese city, which belongs to the Porto district.

