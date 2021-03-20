In another rescue operation, the “Ocean Viking” took 106 migrants from the Mediterranean on board. The private aid ship met the refugees off the Libyan coast in an overcrowded rubber dinghy.

A dinghy of the “Ocean Viking” during a rescue operation in the Mediterranean in June last year Image: dpa

D.he private aid ship “Ocean Viking” took more than 100 boat migrants on board in international waters off Libya on Saturday. The operator organization SOS Mediterranee announced this on Twitter. The team of the former offshore supplier sailing under the Norwegian flag rescued 106 people from an overstaffed rubber dinghy from distress, it said. According to a spokeswoman, the team had already accepted ten people in another mission during the week.

In February, the ship “Ocean Viking” brought around 420 boat migrants rescued from distress to the Italian Mediterranean island of Sicily. The civil war country Libya is a central transit area for migrants from many countries on their way to Europe. The trips in small boats across the Mediterranean are considered dangerous.

The private rescue operations are politically controversial. Usually the rescued are first brought to Italy. Sometimes the auxiliary ships are also given permission to dock in Malta. Libya’s coast guard also brings many boat migrants back to the North African country.

According to official figures, more than 1200 people died trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea to Europe last year. However, experts assume a high number of unreported cases.