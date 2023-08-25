Home page politics

From: Gregor Jose Moser

Split

There is new information about the attack on the Nord Stream pipelines. The saboteurs are said to have fled to Ukraine afterwards.

Kiev/Berlin – Almost a year ago, on September 26, 2022, three tubes of the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines exploded. It wasn’t long before there was talk of an attack – either by Russia or Ukraine, he said suspicion. German investigators seem to have come a big step closer to the truth, according to the magazine’s research Mirror together with the ZDF show. Accordingly, numerous traces of data indicate that the saboteurs may have fled to Ukraine after the attack.

The German investigators from the Federal Criminal Police Office and the Federal Police came to the conclusion that the suspects were in Ukraine before and after the act of sabotage and communicated from there, according to a preliminary report by the police mirrors. According to the magazine, investigators and agents now suspect that a Ukrainian commando is responsible for the attack on the German energy infrastructure. A group of divers and explosives specialists rented the sailing ship “Andromeda” for the operation, as the previous investigations had shown.

Gas leak in the Baltic Sea after the attack on the pipeline. © Xinhua/Imago

No indication of Russia’s responsibility – Faeser hopes to be charged

After the attack on the Baltic Sea pipelines, Western politicians also brought up a so-called “false flag” operation by Russia as a possible explanation. Moscow could have caused the explosion and deliberately set the wrong track in Ukraine, so the speculation goes. According to the report, however, there is no evidence of this.

With a view to the German investigation, Federal Interior Minister Faeser said Mirror, she hopes that the Attorney General will find enough clues to accuse the perpetrators. This determined in the case against unknown – because of “causing an explosive explosion and anti-constitutional sabotage”. According to that Mirror In security circles there is talk of the “most important investigation in post-war history” – because of its “possible political effects”.

Interior Minister Faeser said that if it were possible to clarify such complex issues, that would also strengthen the confidence of the citizens in the rule of law. The attack raised the question of how the Federal Republic of Germany could better protect itself. A failure of critical infrastructure such as pipelines or power lines could have an enormous impact on people’s lives, said the minister.

Kachowka Dam blown up in Ukraine: First photos show the bad consequences View photo gallery

CIA probably knew Ukrainian attack plans

For months there have been increasing indications that Ukraine could be behind the detonations. In June 2023 the Washington Post an explosive report. According to this, the US foreign intelligence service CIA learned of a Ukrainian plan for such an attack in the summer of 2022 – around three months before the explosions. According to this, the CIA was informed by a European secret service that a team of six elite Ukrainian soldiers wanted to blow up the natural gas pipelines in a covert diving operation.

According to the newspaper’s report, the team reported directly to the Ukrainian army command. The Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines running under the Baltic Sea for the transport of Russian natural gas to Germany were destroyed by explosions at the end of September 2022. Both Russia and Ukraine have always denied responsibility and blamed each other.