On Monday evening, a hazardous substance escaped on the industrial premises of a paper manufacturer in the Mainz-Kostheim district of Wiesbaden. (archive image) Image: dpa

AA hazardous substance escaped on the industrial site of a paper manufacturer in the Mainz-Kostheim district of Wiesbaden on Monday evening. The substance stored in containers, which is used for paper production, decomposed as a result of a chemical reaction, according to the fire brigade. This resulted in heavy smoke and high temperatures. The resulting sulfur dioxide also led to an enormous odor in the neighborhood. The fire brigade was in action with a large contingent.

The cause of the incident was initially unclear. A warning said the substances could lead to health problems. The affected area should be bypassed extensively. Residents were asked to close windows and doors and turn off ventilation and air conditioning systems.