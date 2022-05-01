uOur house in Kyiv is on Peremohy Prospect. This eight lane artery is the westbound arterial road. On the first day of the Russian invasion, nothing worked here: all Kievans wanted to leave the city at the same time.

I woke up that morning to my husband’s cracking voice: “Irka! They’re bombing Kyiv!” So ​​I scrolled through the news, listened to the sirens in dismay, and gathered up the most important papers, even though I had no intention of leaving the city. First I cooked a soup and pretended to be calm for our eleven-year-old son. I kept running to the window and frowning at the endless stream of vehicles and people heading west. Pedestrians with suitcases, bags and shopping trolleys walked down the street, tense and depressed. They upset me terribly. “Where are you going, why? If everyone leaves, the Russians will have an easy time with the cities,” I thought, irritated. How foolish I was then…

Two days and one terrible night was enough to fundamentally change my stance on the evacuation of civilians from embattled cities. An ammunition truck was hit by a projectile in the immediate vicinity of our house, and the terrible “disco” lasted forever. I wasn’t actually afraid, but when I was shooting my film in the “red zone” in Donbass and getting to know the polyphony of war, something broke in me. On the first night of the war in Kyiv, I saw my son shaking with fear on the corridor floor.

What awaits us in this ghastly game?

Go or stay? Wait or go now? What things to take with you? What to do with the pets? To western Ukraine or even further west? Surely all Ukrainians have asked themselves these and other questions. Especially those with children. All of these questions lead to a fundamental consideration: What awaits us in this ghastly game, and how do we keep our families safe?

Two months of Russian genocide against Ukrainians, shocking events, right and wrong decisions, lives saved and lost. I don’t judge anyone anymore, I can’t say how to behave. I acted intuitively. My husband joined the civil defense, so I left the city with our son and our cat, we were in Lviv for two months, the city is almost untouched by the war. However, sirens also wailed there, and once rockets flew directly over our house: windows and doors vibrated, a dull whistle, then a bang, from which we gathered that the rockets had hit in the immediate vicinity, our house was spared.

Fortunately, this also applies to our house in Kyiv. Today we returned. No, the war is not over yet. Maybe it’s not really safe in Kyiv either, nobody knows which victim the “Russian roulette” will look for next. But at least the Kiev region is liberated, and the violet on the window sill that my late grandmother gave us is blossoming. How well.







When we got out of the taxi in front of our house, my son warned me: “You can only walk on the street, Mom, there may be mines in the beds.” War will go on for a long time, even when it is over. How long will he haunt our children? Especially those who were badly hit…

From the Ukrainian of Claudia Dathe