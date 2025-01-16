The former agent of the Local Police of Son Servera during the trial at the Court in an archive image

It took a week for the Civil Guard to notify the victim of his escape. It is speculated that he is in Bangkok



01/16/2025



A former agent of the Local Police of Son Servera, Mallorca, sentenced to seven and a half years in prison for mistreating his wife, has fled the island after removing his control bracelet at the end of December. Specifically, the Civil Guard knows that the man messed with the device on December 28 because they received notification from the Cometa Control Center. However, the Civil Guard did not go to the victim’s house until January 3, a week later, after confirming that the man had fled Spain.

In between, the daughter of the man convicted of trying to kill his partner in 2018 notified the Civil Guard that she had not known where her father was for several days. “He explained to them that he did not take her calls, and on December 30 he went to her house and found the bracelet in the middle of the living room,” details Miquel Fiol, the victim’s lawyer, who adds that the daughter immediately called the Police. Civilian after discovering that his father had removed the device.

“The question now is whether he removed the bracelet on the 28th, the next day… because the alert never went off,” says Fiol.

