One of the protesters in Gomel, Belarus, escaped from a police van and was caught on video. Shares of footage from the scene Telegram-channel Tut.by.

In the video, one of the detained protesters escapes from the paddy wagon while the security forces stand with their backs to him. After that, some eyewitnesses who are nearby notice what happened and express their support to the escaped.

Previously, footage was leaked in which a security officer sprayed tear gas directly into the faces of elderly people trying to block the rest of the protesters.

The protests in the republic have lasted for the seventh consecutive week, they began after the presidential elections and erupted with renewed vigor after the incumbent President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko secretly held his own inauguration.