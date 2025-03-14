Escape nature during Holy Week: seven alternative destinations to enjoy without agglomerations

Like every Holy Week, while many stay in the city so as not to miss the traditional processions, others prefer to take advantage of the holidays to make an alternative plan, escape the urban bustle and reconnect with nature. Go outdoors to explore less busy natural environments, breathe pure air and live new experiences in places loaded with beauty. Everything, in addition, far from the typical agglomerations of these dates.

If this is the plan that you want to do during Holy Week, we will offer you seven proposals that combine cultural heritage, hiking routes and spectacular landscapes. The diversity of destinations, ranging from mountains and cannons to beaches and wetlands, guarantees that each one finds the option that best suits their tastes and needs. So if you are looking to spend a Holy Week in the middle of nature, take note because this interests you.