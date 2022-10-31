Escape | MTV: Two prisoners escaped from the prison in Joensuu

Prison staff and police with dogs are looking for men who escaped from Joensuu’s Pyhäselkä prison.

Joensuu Two prisoners escaped from Pyhäselkä prison in the morning, news reports MTV news. The staff and the police with dogs are looking for the two men.

The escape took place during an outdoor activity from the prison outdoor yard.

Director of Pyhäselkä prison Riitta Korpelainen confirmed to MTV that two prisoners had escaped.

Korpelainen commented on the case to MTV only sparingly, and did not say how the prisoners managed to escape from the closed prison. He appealed to the incompleteness of the situation and the investigation.