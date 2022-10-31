Tuesday, November 1, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Escape | MTV: Two prisoners escaped from the prison in Joensuu

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 31, 2022
in World Europe
0

Prison staff and police with dogs are looking for men who escaped from Joensuu’s Pyhäselkä prison.

Joensuu Two prisoners escaped from Pyhäselkä prison in the morning, news reports MTV news. The staff and the police with dogs are looking for the two men.

The escape took place during an outdoor activity from the prison outdoor yard.

Director of Pyhäselkä prison Riitta Korpelainen confirmed to MTV that two prisoners had escaped.

Korpelainen commented on the case to MTV only sparingly, and did not say how the prisoners managed to escape from the closed prison. He appealed to the incompleteness of the situation and the investigation.

#Escape #MTV #prisoners #escaped #prison #Joensuu

See also  Energy Kremlin: Russia does not supply gas to Europe for free
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Former Bundeswehr officer said the West wants to provoke a nuclear strike

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.