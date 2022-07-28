The developer CyberConnect2 released a teaser trailer of ESCAPE: MELODIES OF STEEL 2, after the announcement a few weeks ago. The title is a turn-based RPG coming out on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PC Street Steam And Epic Games Store, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and will be released in the course of 2023.

The game promises to maintain the working atmosphere of the first chapter and to improve the gameplay by expanding it by offering players the possibility of employing more varied strategies. The story takes place one year after the events of ESCAPE: MELODIES OF STEEL and for now at launch it is only expected in English, Japanese and French, but other languages ​​including Italian will be added later.

More information on FUGA 2 was leaked yesterday thanks to the interview granted to Famitsu, including the news that will characterize this second chapter and the nature of a trilogy initially designed for this series.

ESCAPE: MELODIES OF STEEL 2 – Teaser trailer

Source: CyberConnect2