CyberConnect2 has released some new gameplay for FUGA: MELODIES OF STEEL 2, arriving worldwide in May. The company has released four clips dedicated to as many fundamental mechanics that we will find within the game, namely:

Training – we will be able to modify the positioning of our characters in order to attack the enemy’s weak points.

– we will be able to modify the positioning of our characters in order to attack the enemy’s weak points. Ability – it will be possible to choose from many skills including some new ones that increase the strategic level of the game.

– it will be possible to choose from many skills including some new ones that increase the strategic level of the game. Leader Skills – Malt will have unique abilities at his disposal capable of influencing the course of battle.

– Malt will have unique abilities at his disposal capable of influencing the course of battle. Judgment Chance – based on Malt’s empathy and decisiveness statistics we will be able to unlock events that will mark his growth as a leader and give him new skills.

Before leaving you to the gameplay, I remind you that FUGA: MELODIES OF STEEL 2 will be available from next May 11 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. The title will also be included at launch in the very rich library of Xbox Game Pass. Good vision.













Source: CyberConnect2