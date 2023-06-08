FUGA: MELODIES OF STEEL 2 is the sequel to the first chapter of the same name, acclaimed for its ability to blend mature themes such as war with a more delicate scenario, namely that of childhood. In fact, we will be called once again to take part in a war we never wanted to enter, interfacing not only with the horrors that constellate it, but also with all that it means see it through the eyes of a childindeed, more children. In this chapter, many facets already seen and appreciated in its predecessor return, such as the combat system, the strategic management of children or the social relationships between them. If you are curious to know what changes this new sequel has brought, two years after the first chapter, follow us in our review!

Title: FUGA: MELODIES OF STEEL 2

Platform: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PC

Analyzed version: Nintendo Switch (EU)

Type: Strategy RPG

Players: 1

Publisher: CyberConnect2



Developer: CyberConnect2

Tongue: English (text), English or Japanese (voiceover)

Exit date: May 11, 2023

Availability: digital delivery

DLCs: players who own the basic edition will be able to purchase the Upgrade Package to the Deluxe Edition

Note: the title is also available in the Digital Deluxe Edition which includes a digital Artbook, the soundtrack and some bonuses for the game such as items and costumes We reviewed FUGA: MELODIES OF STEEL 2 with a Nintendo Switch code provided to us for free by CyberConnect2

A year has passed since the events of FUGA: MELODIES OF STEEL. The war was fought and won, life went on. That was until the children were summoned from Pharaohwith the purpose of assisting in the investigation regarding the Taranis recovered. During the inspection, the Taranis suddenly goes haywire in a deadly rampage, trapping and holding some of them hostage. The remaining children and Maltnow their leader, board their former enemy, the fearsome tank Tarascusto go after Taranis and save their friends.

An emotional war

The first three chapters of the story they act as a tutorial for the various mechanics who will accompany us throughout the adventure, as well as an introduction to the characters that those who have played the first chapter of the series will remember with joy and nostalgia. In case you haven’t had the opportunity to follow Malt and his companions in their previous adventure, you can find within the game menu a summary function, through a short video, of all the most important events of the first chapter. In fact, the game takes hold right after the end of the latter, showing a protagonist Malt grappling with a continuous internal debate on whether or not to deserve the position of leader which it now covers.

The relationships between the characters return again, who will ask us to spend time and interact with each other for increase affinity. This can be increased in several ways, such as fighting together or spending AP points to talk during downtime. We will also be able to use AP points again for enhance the various common areas of the protagonists.

Navigation within cities has definitely improved, e talking to NPCs will always provide additional insight into the state of the world around us and even bonus items in case we manage to choose the “right” answers during the dialogue. It is now also possible buy materials that can be used to upgrade the shipbut unfortunately there is no entry that tells us what materials and in what quantities we need for the upgrades.

The weight of one’s actions

During the game, we will be able on several occasions, in the role of Maltchoose from different dialogue options and plot progress that they will influence his gift of empathy or resolution. These choices, progressing towards one of the two extremes of “karma”, will unlock leading skill useful in the various phases of the battle, also influencing the ability to manage in the best way some of the toughest events in the entire storyline, where we will often be called to choose whether to listen to our inner anger or our desire to stop fighting. The various sensations will also be fueled by the context, in which the game will never fail to remind us how the protagonists, in the end, are nothing more than children who are rarely allowed to be such with fear and impulsiveness.

Each fight will take place with the classic turn-based scheme, where we will be able to see, through a bar at the top of the screen, the various shifts that will take place between our heroes and enemies. Between one fight and another, the bar will transform into the path that we will follow with our tank, also showing the various branches of the path as well as the number of fights and rewards present. New feature is the airship in the player’s possession and capable of moving our tank in various parts of the route combat to replay sections faced and choose a new path. Another novelty lies instead in the possibility of send an airstrike on the incoming enemies to make the fight easier. The fights themselves are very similar to the previous installment of the series, although now some attacks have for example elemental additions. Through these functions it is possible to delay enemy attacks and receive an additional attack phase. Each character can also enter hero modefor a total of five turns, offering small benefits such as improving healing abilities or doubling damage.

Past and present all too similar

Also returns Soul Cannon, where we will be able to sacrifice one of the protagonists to win a boss fight. However, beyond the loss of character, the result is a crew devastated by this choice for a series of days where no events of any kind will even occur between them. An interesting addition is that the Soul Cannon randomly selects a character when the tank’s HP is critical, forcing you to choose every move wisely, including the healing phases.

The difficulty of the game ultimately undergoes a slight increase in the central phase of the game, as it will be precisely in those phases that we will slowly decide which of the multiple endings to face. To finish the adventure we won’t need more than about twenty hours of play, but the option is not missing New Game+ in case you want to face different endings.

In FUGA: MELODIES OF STEEL 2 we would have certainly expected greater differences from what we saw in the first chapter, but also stylistically the two titles are similar. Many items are reused, including the game layout, battle path, text messages, and various menus. Unfortunately, there is no localization in Italian which makes you feel the weight of not fully understanding such a mature plot. Also unexpected decision given the localization in Italian for the first chapter of the series.

Who do we recommend FUGA: MELODIES OF STEEL 2 to?

FUGA: MELODIES OF STEEL 2 it is undoubtedly recommended to all those who loved and appreciated the first chapter of the series, seamlessly managing to pick up the story right where they left off. The title is also recommended for lovers of turn-based strategyas well as less common war atmospheres. Hardly recommended for those who have not had the opportunity to play, or at least know the story, the first chapter, as the whole plot may appear less exciting and effective than other counterparts on the market, also given the absence of an Italian localization .

Unique style capable of capturing the player

Deep both in terms of storyline and gameplay

Updated strategic battle system through fan recommendations… …But all too similar to its predecessor

Not easily accessible for those who have not played the first chapter

The absent localization in Italian does not allow you to fully appreciate the plot