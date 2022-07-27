Cyberconnect2 has unveiled the first details on Escape: Melodies of Steel 2 in the latest issue of Famitsu, including the fact that the game will arrive in the course of 2023 for PS5, Xbox Series X | S, PS4, Xbox One, Switch and PC.

Escape: Melodies of Steel 2 will take place one year after the “true ending” of the previous game. Additionally, it has been revealed that those who have played the first chapter and still have its save data will be able to transfer it for some benefits. Furthermore, it appears to be twice the size of the original, with the plot influenced by the player’s choices. The protagonist will still be Malt, the main character of the previous title.

In the Weekly Famitsu article, it is explained that Escape: Melodies of Steel 2 will offer a improved combat system, including new weapons and refined battle operations management, to ensure intuitive and fast combat. Among other things, the airship technology has also been improved for support actions and the “Turbo” mode will also be available from the beginning of the game.

Cyberconnect2 also revealed that the game’s development is 60% complete and that the original idea was to make the series as one trilogy. Further information will be revealed tomorrow, July 28, 2022, during an official presentation, where hopefully the first official trailer will also be shown.