CyberConnect2 has released new information dedicated to exploration in FUGA MELODIES OF STEEL 2. coming theMay 11th. In this second chapter of the franchise we will be able to exploit the aircraft for a variety of services which will prove particularly useful, among them get valuable resources or destroy obstacles on the map which prevent us from continuing. After moving thanks to it we will be able to meet new characters and, depending on our dialogue choices, get unique rewards.

But in the game there will not only be aerial exploration, as we will be able to visit underground dungeons thanks to the Expedition system. Inside these tunnels we will have to be careful of the traps present, as well as the enemies that infest them. We will have a toy gun at our disposal to defend ourselves, but as we advance inside the dungeons we will be able to obtain valuable treasures as materials to expand our facilities.

We leave you now with a series of trailers dedicated to exploration in FUGA MELODIES OF STEEL 2 reminding you that the game will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. Good vision.

Source: CyberConnect2 Street Gematsu