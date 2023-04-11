Escape: Melodies of Steel 2 entered into gold phase. This means that the game is ready and the launch will not be delayed. The confirmation came from none other than the president and CEO of the development studio CyberConnect 2Hiroshi Matsuyama, via Twitter.

Matsuyama also confirmed the addition to the game of a movie that will summarize the first Fuga: Melodies of Steel, accessible from the title screen. In this way, even those who have not played the original will be able to devote themselves to the sequel without fear of not being able to follow the story.

The story of Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 will take place one year after the events of the first chapter, with the protagonists who will have to return to fight. It will again be a turn-based RPG, with many adventures to experience and a particular focus on the narrative side. The developers have promised an overhaul of the combat system and a new event system that will give the player more choices.

For the rest, we remind you that Escape: Melodies of Steel 2 will be released on May 11, 2023 on PC (Steam and Epic Games Store), PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.