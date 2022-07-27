Thanks to the information granted by CyberConnect2 to the editorial staff of Weekly Famitsu the first details emerge on F.UGA: MELODIES OF STEEL 2arriving in the course of 2023 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. This sequel will feature improved gameplay mechanics, a deeper story, new weapons and more.

According to the development team, currently the game is 60% complete. ESCAPE 2 will be set one year after the previous game’s actual ending, anyone who completes the original title and owns the save data will have access to exclusive content. The story will last at least twice as long as the first ESCAPE e Malt will once again occupy the leading role.

ESCAPE: MELODIES OF STEEL 2 will be able to count on a modality Turbo which will speed up movement within the game, available from launch. Players will have access to airships with the most advanced technology, which will allow them to absorb enemies and replenish their supplies. There will be a system that will allow players to change the outcome of the story and the interactions between characters based on their choices.

More details on ESCAPE: MELODIES OF STEEL 2 will be provided with the next live of CyberConnect2, which airs tomorrow, July 28th at 1pm (Italian time). You can follow it through the embed available below.

Source: ryokutya2089 Street Siliconera