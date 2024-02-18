In Mossoró to monitor the searches, the Minister of Justice declared that the case is a “momentary problem” that will be “overcome soon”

In Mossoró (RN) to follow the searches of 2 escapees from the city's maximum security federal penitentiarythe Minister of Justice and Public Security, Ricardo Lewandowski, said this Sunday (18.Feb.2024) that the episode does not affect the security of the country's 5 maximum security prisons. According to Lewandowski, escape is a “momentary problem” what will be “overcome soon”.

“My presence here is to show, first of all, that the federal government is present, President Lula's government is also here to resolve this problem that has arisen. It is a problem that does not, under any circumstances, affect the security of the 5 federal prison units. It is a localized problem, which will soon be overcome with everyone’s collaboration”, said the minister.

In addition to Mossoró, maximum security units are located in Catanduvas (PR), Campo Grande (MS), Porto Velho (RO) and Distrito Federal. Penitentiaries are the responsibility of the National Penitentiary Department, a body linked to the Ministry of Justice. Rogério da Silva Mendonça and Deibson Cabral Nascimento were the first inmates in the country's history to escape from one of these prisons.

Lewandowski gave the statement to journalists alongside the governor of Rio Grande do Norte, Fátima Bezerra (PT-RN). The minister thanked the state and municipal government for the support of the cities close to the prison region. The search for the 2 criminals involves 300 agents from federal and state security forces, as well as drones and helicopters.

“We came to make an overview of the situation, especially me, as Minister of Justice and Public Security, I came to thank the state authorities for their collaboration, not only in Rio Grande do Norte, but in neighboring states as well”, he stated.

The minister arrived in Mossoró at around 9:30 am this Sunday. The expectation is that, throughout the day, he will meet with the heads of the teams conducting the searches, which enter their 5th day this Sunday. Lewandowski is accompanied by the interim director general of the Federal Police, Gustavo Souza.

The case

Criminals Rogério da Silva Mendonça (known as Tatu) and Deibson Cabral Nascimento (Deisinho) escaped from the maximum security federal prison in Mossoró in the early hours of Wednesday (14.Feb). They are from Acre and were transferred in September 2023.



The two took a family hostage on Friday night (Feb 16) in a house 3 km from the penitentiary. They stole cell phones, food and held residents hostage for around 4 hours. Using telephone sets, they made calls to Rio de Janeiro. There is a suspicion that they are linked to the Red Command.

According to investigators, the forested search region makes the search difficult, although there are helicopters and drones providing air control. Now, the police are trying to track criminals using their cell phone signal. The hypothesis is that they are only leaving the forest at night to look for food and water.

