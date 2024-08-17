Hoda Al Tunaiji (Abu Dhabi)

Some people believe that exposure to sunlight during the summer provides them with the appropriate amount of vitamin D that our bodies need. This belief increases with the rise in temperatures, which may reach about 50 degrees Celsius in the region. However, this belief contradicts the opinions of doctors on the necessity of compensating for the deficiency of this vitamin through exposure to sunlight, but at appropriate times when these rays are not harmful to the body, and do not cause damage to the skin, eyes, brain, or other organs of the body.

Between the controversy of what some people believe and what scientific and medical studies monitor regarding the necessity of conscious exposure to sunlight in the summer, we monitor here a number of awareness standards that should be adhered to when exposed to sunlight during the summer months in order to ensure that the body obtains Vitamin D and at the same time does not expose it to harm.

At the beginning, Dr. Nagwa Khalil Okasha, an internal medicine and endocrinology specialist, confirmed that vitamin D deficiency may increase during the summer months, mainly due to people avoiding exposure to the sun to escape the intense heat and staying indoors, which is necessary for the skin to manufacture vitamin D. In addition, using sunscreen, protective clothing and spending more time in air-conditioned environments also reduces exposure to the sun.

She pointed out that residents should pay attention to the following symptoms that may indicate a vitamin D deficiency, including fatigue, bone pain, muscle weakness or cramps or pain, and mood changes, such as depression, recurrent infections or illnesses, and hair loss, as there are natural sources of vitamin D other than the sun, including fatty fish such as salmon, mackerel, and fortified foods such as milk, orange juice, and cereals. Dietary supplements may be recommended, especially for those who have limited sun exposure, dietary restrictions, or an existing deficiency. It is essential to consult a healthcare provider before starting any supplements to determine the appropriate dosage.

Safe times

Dr. Nagwa Okasha stated that the safe times for sun exposure are early morning before 10 a.m. and late afternoon after 4 p.m. During these times, the sun’s rays are less intense, reducing the risk of heat-related illnesses and skin damage. She stressed that residents should consider checking their vitamin D levels annually, especially if they are at risk of deficiency during the summer. It may be advisable for those who spend most of their time indoors or have symptoms of deficiency to check their levels more frequently, as advised by their healthcare provider.

Cystic fibrosis

For his part, Dr. Omar Khaddam, a specialist physician and director of medical practice in the internal medicine department at Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, said: The reasons for the body not getting sufficient amounts of “Vitamin D” through food or exposure to the sun and the body’s inability to absorb “Vitamin D” to benefit from it properly. There are some reasons that lead to “Vitamin D” deficiency, including a number of medical conditions, including cystic fibrosis, Crohn’s disease and digestive system disorders that affect the absorption of “Vitamin D.”

He added: Obesity, which leads to the storage of vitamin D in fat cells, kidney diseases that reduce the enzymes needed to activate vitamin D, weight loss surgeries, and taking some medications, including laxatives, stimulants, cholesterol-lowering medications, anti-seizure medications, and orlistat (a weight loss medication).

He mentioned that there are other factors that affect it, such as age, as the skin’s ability to produce “vitamin D” decreases with age, which exposes people over the age of 65 to the risk of deficiency of this vitamin. Infants who are fed only breast milk are also at risk of vitamin D deficiency, as it does not contain sufficient amounts of this vitamin, and skin color, as it is more difficult for dark skin to synthesize vitamin D from sunlight than light skin, which makes its owners more vulnerable to vitamin D deficiency, and the ability to move, as people who stay at home and rarely go out, such as people in nursing homes and elderly people and other facilities, cannot be exposed to sunlight and benefit from it as a source of “vitamin D”, which makes them more vulnerable to vitamin D deficiency.

Food sources

“Vitamin D is an essential nutrient that the human body needs. It is a precursor to the hormone calcitriol, which primarily helps in the absorption of calcium. Its importance has increased after the discovery of its other functions, including cell growth and strengthening the immune system, nerves and muscles. It can be obtained through food sources, and it can also be manufactured in the body through exposure to sunlight, as ultraviolet rays stimulate the skin to produce vitamin D3, which is processed in the liver and kidneys to obtain the active form of the vitamin,” explained Dr. Ghina Al Hamwi, Senior Nutritionist at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.

Immediate symptoms

Dr. Omar Khaddam pointed out that vitamin D deficiency often does not cause any immediate symptoms, however, we may notice the following symptoms as a result of severe or long-term deficiency, including bone pain, lower back pain, pelvic pain or lower extremities, falls, poor physical ability, muscle pain, muscle weakness, lower back pain (in women), fatigue, and mood changes such as depression.

Diet

Dr. Ghina Al-Hamwi explained: We usually recommend that patients rely on food sources rich in vitamin D in their diet, such as fatty fish such as salmon and tuna, and cod liver oil. It is also recommended to eat eggs and products enhanced with vitamin D such as milk, yogurt and breakfast cereals, in addition to plants rich in the vitamin such as mushrooms, soy, tofu and almond milk. However, the natural source par excellence for enhancing vitamin D production is exposure to sunlight for short periods. Vitamin D-enriched supplements are effective and safe when used according to medical recommendations and are especially beneficial for those who do not get sufficient amounts of the vitamin from food, which contributes to maintaining appropriate vitamin D levels in the body. Due to the difference in types and doses, it is necessary to consult a doctor before starting any nutritional supplements to ensure obtaining the appropriate dose and avoiding any potential health problems.