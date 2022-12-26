“It is not possible to escape so simply”: the infrastructure minister Matteo Salvini comments on the sidelines of a visit to the ‘Eris Onlus’ foundation in Limbiate, in Brianza, the escape of seven inmates of the “Cesare Beccaria” juvenile prison in Milan.

Three have already been tracked down by the police and have returned to the facility, one was hiding at his grandmother’s house. For the other four, however, the search continues. “I thank the police for what they are doing in these hours which for many are of joy, of lunches, of dinners. But for those who wear a uniform they are hard work, work and commitment ”, said the leader of the League.

“I will be there today to meet the director – he announced – to understand how to make not only the juvenile prison of Milan more secure but also all Italian prisons because too often there are violent episodes. So we must allow women and men of the penitentiary to work in peace”.

After the escape, in fact, chaos broke out inside the penitentiary, with other young prisoners who set fire to several mattresses, making it necessary to call in the firefighters.

Four officers were taken to hospital after suffering from smoke intoxication. “First of all, solidarity with the wounded and intoxicated officers,” added the minister and deputy prime minister.

But against his words came the lunge of the mayor of Milan Beppe Sala: “There is no more room for chatter or generic statements of bewilderment”. “I know Beccaria well,” wrote the mayor on Facebook.

“My last visit dates back to a short time ago, in September to be precise. And anyway I’ve been there several times together with Don Gino Rigoldi. Always together with him we have made constant calls to the Governments that have followed one another to get their hands on this now all too obvious problem. The Beccaria was a model prison. He was in the past, in a now distant past. There hasn’t been a Director for almost twenty years, and we got away with ‘acting’. For about fifteen years there has been work in progress, which never ends. This is the situation. Anyone who wants to be scandalized by what happened is free to do so. But reality must be faced.”