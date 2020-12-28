S.Tax avoidance has been the focus of attention since the revelations of the Panama Papers in 2016 at the latest. The fact that large international corporations can legally shift their profits to tax havens while ordinary people in this country pay their taxes well, upsets many people. Finance ministers from industrialized countries and international organizations have been trying to counter this for years. How large are the sums that the tax authorities miss through tax avoidance has so far only been largely estimated.

Johannes Pennekamp Editor in charge of economic reporting, responsible for “Die Lounge”.

A calculation by the Munich Ifo Institute, which the FAZ has received in advance, now sheds more light on the darkness. As a result of the tax avoidance of the 333 largest German multinational companies with a global turnover of at least 750 million, the German state escapes 1.6 billion euros every year. If you also include smaller German companies with foreign business and German subsidiaries of foreign multinational companies, according to Ifo, the result is a tax loss of 5.7 billion euros per year. In relation to the total tax revenue of almost 800 billion euros, the damage seems manageable. But another comparison shows the scope: This year, the federal government made 6.5 billion euros available for the digitization of schools – a one-off.

Corporations help unintentionally

The figures that Ifo President Clemens Fuest calculated together with the researchers Felix Hugger and Florian Neumeier are based for the 333 large companies on their country-specific reports, which the researchers were able to evaluate for the first time. In these reports, which corporations have had to produce since 2016, they state, among other things, in which countries they operate, how high the profits are there and how many employees they employ and where. They then transferred the results for the large companies one-to-one to the smaller companies with foreign business, which do not have to prepare such reports. So it is partly official information, partly an estimate. The researchers included Ireland, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malta and Cyprus as tax havens within Europe, and Bermuda, the British Virgin Islands and the Cayman Islands as oases outside Europe.

Based on the reports from the companies, the researchers were able to shed light on many more details. A total of 47 billion euros – that is 9 percent of the total global profits of large companies – were accounted for by subsidiaries that are based in tax havens. However, according to economists, profits in tax havens do not automatically mean tax avoidance. Rather, 62 percent of the profits in tax havens can be traced back to real economic activities. “38 percent are the result of shifting profits to avoid taxes,” says the report.

Higher profit per capita

The researchers calculated these figures, among other things, by evaluating how many employees and how much tangible assets the companies have in the tax havens and how they relate to the respective profits. While the subsidiaries of large German corporations abroad normally achieve a profit of around 41,000 euros per employee, in the European tax havens it is around 130,000 euros and in the non-European tax havens 73,000 euros.

These figures show that there is a clear imbalance between the global distribution of corporate profits on the one hand “and the distribution of the factors of production labor and capital on the other,” the authors conclude. A look at the average corporate income tax burden suggests that this imbalance is a result of tax structures. What motivates the companies to do this: At 10 to 11 percent, the average profit tax burden in tax havens is just half as high as in countries that are not tax havens.