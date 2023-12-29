Speak about extraction shooter December 2023 could leave a bad taste in our mouths given the complex situation involving the title The Day Before (which we talked about in a dedicated in-depth analysis), but this time we are focusing on a much more appreciated title.

Escape from Tarkov is updated and, to present the contents of this new patch, has been published a trailer lasting approximately 3 minutes: the new Ground Zero map and all its contents arrive on Escape from Tarkov. Let's discover them together.

The desolate urban environment of Ground Zero it is not only home to cold skyscrapers, but also banks, shops and desolate landscapes that will give you the impression of walking through the streets of a city that was full of people until a moment before.

In addition to the map have been added new weapons (including the SIG MCX SPEAR) and a new boss dedicated to this particular gaming area: Kollontay. Ground Zero has the distinction of being a map built for beginners: Only players up to level 20 can access it.

In fact, within the area there are missions available that introduce new players to the mechanics that distinguish Escape from Tarkov. The update is currently adjustments underway after reports of numerous technical problems at launch.