The developer of Escape From TarkovBattlestate Games, has sworn by ban “all people” which they are responsible for datamining of “information intentionally withheld from users” and all players who share it.

In a communicatedthe study has defined what it believes to be datamining – i.e. the practice of “mining information from huge data sets” and “the illegal infiltration of game codes and databases in order to extract information that is intentionally withheld from users” – and said that “game accounts involved in datamining and/or sharing data from datamining” will be banned, and “further action will be taken thereafter.”

“There has been an increase in datamining-related information circulating on various websites and social media accounts in recent years,” the team explains. “While some players believe that the developers of Escape from Tarkov are not sharing information about hidden modifications to the game, we would also like to point out that any data recovery without official authorization is a direct violation […] of the license agreement”.

BSG added that “by supporting datamining”, players are not supporting the game but “the particular person behind the information retrieval” and that it’s not “fair” for the development team to have their work “revealed by a dataminer”.

“As of the publication of this statement, we will start taking measures against of all people sharing information contained in the data,” the statement continues. “This will result in all game accounts involved in datamining and/or sharing data from datamining will be banned and affected platforms will receive strikes.”

They will also be undertaken ‘further action’ later, but Battlestate didn’t give precise details. “We do this for the majority of our community who want to enjoy the events, the game and its development, as intended by society,” the release concludes. “We thank you for your continued support and look forward to seeing the future of Tarkov and your role in it.”