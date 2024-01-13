Escape from Tarkov gave battle to the cheaters and within a couple of weeks the team was able to ban further 11,000 “cheaters”. The announcement took place via the game's Twitter account, as you can see below.
“From December 27th to January 12thwith the support of the anti-cheat BattlEye, more than 11,000 cheaters have been banned in Escape from Tarkov.” reads the official message shared by the developers via Twitter.
Furthermore, the development team also shared a Google Doc in which reveals the usernames of those who have been removed from Escape from Tarkov as suspected cheaters.
A late solution?
One of the criticisms leveled at the authors of Escape from Tarkov, however, is that this type of ban it often arrives too late. This is a non-permanent solution and often takes effect only after the cheater has been able to ruin the game of honest players, who thus lose part of their progress.
Furthermore, considering that this is only the first wave and that the systems will likely be calibrated moving forward, it is impressive that they are there already 11,000 cheaters “banned”: it means that the number of dishonest players is really high.
Finally, we would like to point out that Escape From Tarkov could make snow a fixed element of the game.
#Escape #Tarkov #developers #hunt #cheaters #weeks #reveal #names
Leave a Reply