Escape from Tarkov gave battle to the cheaters and within a couple of weeks the team was able to ban further 11,000 “cheaters”. The announcement took place via the game's Twitter account, as you can see below.

“From December 27th to January 12thwith the support of the anti-cheat BattlEye, more than 11,000 cheaters have been banned in Escape from Tarkov.” reads the official message shared by the developers via Twitter.

Furthermore, the development team also shared a Google Doc in which reveals the usernames of those who have been removed from Escape from Tarkov as suspected cheaters.