The developer of Escape From TarkovBattlestate Games, has confirmed that the snowwhich we remember was added as part of the temporary event for the December holiday period, it could become a permanent fixture of the shooter.

In addition to the return of Christmas trees and a Santa Claus who distributes gifts, the December update of Escape From Tarkov had in fact covered all the game's maps with snow. It was believed that once the holidays were over, the snow would disappear but Nikita Buyanov, COO of Battlestate Games, announced that players may see her more often as she has proven to be very popular. “So, you like snow, right?” Buyanov asked in a post on Reddit. “Vote! We're thinking about keeping it and adding it as a weather event.”

It remains to be seen whether the snow will work as well rain and fog – which can appear in raids all year round – or whether it will be something special relegated only to periods chosen by the developers.