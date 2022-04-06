The upcoming appointment with the 2022 Australian Grand Prix is ​​arousing great anticipation for home fans, even more so for the only rider representing the country as Daniel Ricciardo, charged to compete in the third round of the world championship at the wheel of McLaren. However, the eve of the Melbourne stage saw the Italian-Australian indirectly the center of attention for some statements made by his former team principal at Red Bull. Christian Hornerwho remarked that the 32-year-old’s choice to leave Milton Keynes, at the end of 2018, had occurred with a timely “Spectacularly bad”furthermore refusing “A stratospheric offer” then advanced by the team management.

Regarding these statements, Ricciardo wanted to respond to the British manager in an interview withHerald Sundoing it without sparing a dig at Horner himself: “Obviously, I would like to win a title with McLaren and then say ‘I told you’ or anything else like that – he replied – but I realize that until this happens, then there will probably be many people who will refer to that narrative. That’s okay, it does not bother me. I also knew that the time would come to leave a great team, and at that time I felt it was the right thing for me, I was convinced “.

From the moment of his farewell to Red Bull, the Anglo-Austrian team returned to world success just last season with Max Verstappen, with the victory that could have generated a sort of regret for Ricciardo himself, author ‘only’ of one ‘ affirmation in the 2020 Italian GP as the highest result achieved from 2019 to today: “Looking back on my past – he added – today I have not regretted the choice and I don’t think I should have done otherwise. Now Red Bull is back on top and fighting for the world titles again, but I knew it would happen. There were a lot of dynamics within the team that didn’t make me think ‘you should have stayed because the car was fast’ “.