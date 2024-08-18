Home World

Press Split

Four men escaped from a closed clinic in Straubing, Lower Bavaria, on Saturday evening. According to the police, extensive manhunts are underway. © Ute Wessels/dpa

Four inmates of a psychiatric facility have escaped in Lower Bavaria. They are considered dangerous. The manhunt is underway.

Straubing – According to authorities, three of the four criminals who escaped from a closed facility in Straubing had already attracted attention. They should be encouraged to stop their therapy, a spokeswoman for the Lower Bavaria district said in the evening. One of the men had recently committed a so-called relaxation abuse. Details of this were not initially known.

The four men who escaped on Saturday evening were in the district hospital’s correctional facility due to property and drug offenses.

People who cannot be sent to a penal institution or prison due to lack of criminal responsibility or diminished criminal responsibility – for example due to a mental illness or an addiction – are housed in the correctional facility.

According to police, the 27, 28 and 31-year-old men threatened, attacked and held a hospital employee in order to force the gate to be opened. The police and public prosecutor’s office are investigating on suspicion of hostage-taking and dangerous bodily harm. The men are considered dangerous. The manhunt is ongoing. dpa