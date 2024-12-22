The Security Forces try to find the inmates who sawed the bars of their cells to leave the Valencian Picassent prison



12/22/2024



Updated at 8:10 p.m.





Since last Saturday night, the Security Forces have been searching for two inmates who They have escaped from Picassent prison (Valencia), as confirmed by prison sources, under a plan worthy of an action movie.

The same sources specify that the escape of both inmates took place during the celebration of the soccer match between Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid, taking advantage of the commotion that forms in the prison every time an important sporting event is held.

According to the newspaper The Provincesthe prisoners managed to get out of their cells by sawing the bars and then They came down with knotted sheets.

According to the same information, once they reached a vehicle access, they managed to force the door and leave the prison outside. The Civil Guard and Penitentiary Institutions have opened an investigation to clarify the facts.