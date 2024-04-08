The PF monitored the fugitives’ telephone calls; in one of them, Rogério da Silva Mendonça reports the escape

Rogério da Silva Mendonça, one of the fugitives from the Federal Penitentiary of Mossoró (RN) captured last week, reported the escape as a “movie rubbish”. With authorization from the Court, the PF (Federal Police) was monitoring the fugitives’ telephone calls. The program “Fantastic“, from the TV Globoshowed on Sunday (Apr 7, 2024) excerpts of the captured audio.

In one of them, Rogério talks to a woman. He said: “The mess was tight, if you see, I went through a big, big, big mess, even so, if you see, it was really a film mess. A lot of helicopters, a lot of drones. It was God himself who saved me. The guys very close to us, passing by like this and we felt the 'foot' from the guys' boots”.

Rogério and Deibson Nascimento escaped from the maximum security penitentiary on February 14. It was the first escape in the history of the federal penitentiary system. They were captured on April 4, 50 days after their escape. Understand how the criminals escaped from prison in this video (58s).

In another part of the conversation, Rogério said: “I'm free and enjoying life. And I'm fine, thank God, full of health, strength, freedom, catching a breeze [sic] here. It's too great. I thought I would never see this again”.

In the audios, Rogério detailed some of the duo's movements after escaping from prison. He and Deibson were arrested along with 4 other people by the PF in Marabá (PA) around 1,600 km from the penitentiary from where they escaped.

“I don't think it will last another month, because now we have crossed part of it by water. We are here in this place, like an island, waiting for someone to pick us up.”he said, in reference to Ilha de Mosqueiro, in Pará. This person, according to him, would take them out of Brazil.

According to investigations, the 2 inmates stayed in Icapuí (CE) and traveled by boat for 6 days along the coast. The objective was to reach Bolivia.

After the capture, the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Ricardo Lewandowski, said that the government employed “every possible effort to locate them” in searches on site and that 50 days is considered a deadline “within international paradigms”taking into account the size of Brazil, the Forest Zone and the rains that hit the place.

“We must remember that we are fighting organized crime, the word says it all. They are highly organized, the police are also very organized, they located them based on data, cell phone calls and witnesses who could have revealed their passage through different locations. Monitoring means monitoring and not being on the radar permanently”, declared the minister.

