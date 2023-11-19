Genoa – Everything was already ready for the drug boss’s escape from house arrest. Prepared in detail by the Central African clans who control drug dealing in the alleys and who most likely wanted him to return to their homeland. There was the French passport cloned from a compatriot, the plane ticket that would have taken him from Milan Malpensa to Dakar in Senegal.

And again, a large car parked under his house with a full tank. But not only. Not even the electronic bracelet that monitored his position inside the house in via Anfossi a Pontedecimo it could represent a problem for the attempted escape from the film. Given that in recent months it had been the subject of a series of malfunctions – and at this point, it is assumed, even simulated – which provided the head of the clan with a sort of alibi in the event that, for a few minutes, there had been a report escape from the appliance.

And yet the escape of Alekes Bongo, 27 years old, an immigrant from Gabon who ended up under arrest for drug possession because he was considered by the police to be a leading element of the Senegalese clans who manage drug dealing in the alleys, stopped during a police check. The agents directed by commander Gianluca Giurato blocked him in via Sardorella in Bolzaneto while he was trying to reach the motorway in the vehicle that the clans had made available to him.

During the routine check the local police officers noticed a suspicious attitude of the driver. Nervous and excited about being stopped. The rest was done by the excellent coordination between the police forces which allowed the local police to discover how a few minutes earlier the carabinieri of the Sampierdarena station had raised the alarm for “an escape from house arrest”. Corresponding to the person stopped. Alekes Bongo was accompanied to the barracks. And from the fingerprints we traced his identity.

The man was transferred in Marassi prison where in the next few hours he will be subjected to a validation interrogation. And where he will have to explain the daring escape attempt. Local police and carabinieri opened an investigation into tax evasion and seized all the documentation found in the super pusher’s car. And in particular the French passport – which was cloned from a compatriot – and the plane tickets that would have allowed him to leave the country given that a flight to Africa was waiting for him at Malpensa. The owner of the car that Bongo used to escape is also under investigation. At least five people are in the sights of the Prosecutor’s Office, it is assumed that they are close to the Senegalese clan that controls drug dealing in the alleys.

Bongo was arrested by the Carabinieri of the company’s operational unit in Genoa Center at the beginning of March. The soldiers had caught him while he was picking up a shipment of drugs (heroin and cocaine for more than a kilo) in the area of ​​the Sanctuary of the Madonna della Guardia. With him three other people: two Senegalese and two Gabonese. The investigative hypothesis was that the drugs were destined for the historic centre. According to what has been reconstructed, Bongo is considered by investigators to be a top figure in drug dealing. Transferred together with his three compatriots to the Marassi prison, he obtained house arrest in the following months in his home in via Anfossi in Pontedecimo.

Several times in recent months his bracelet had caused problems and led to the intervention of the police. A situation that will now be correlated with the escape attempt.