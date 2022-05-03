“He likes Suzuki”he has declared Carlo Pernat about Enea Bastianini’s ‘tastes’ after the success of the Gresini rider in Texas, the second of the season riding the Ducati GP-21. The arrival in Hamamatsu, however, is now a scenario that is no longer verifiable given that Suzuki will formalize its farewell to MotoGP today at the end of 2022. The riders market, therefore, will have a double shock: on the one hand, a coveted bike like the GSX-RR will no longer be available, on the other hand there will be two big calibers like Joan Mir and Alex Rins who will be hunting for a new saddle for 2023.

In light of these developments, the alternatives for Jorge Martin and Enea Bastianini, who together with Francesco Bagnaia form the young and wondrous trident with which Ducati wants to contrast Marc Marquez and Fabio Quartararo in the present and, above all, in the future. Bagnaia already has a guaranteed place in the official team until 2024, alongside him one of the two drivers currently carrying the Pramac (Martin) and Gresini (Bastianini) teams will be promoted. Martin has at his disposal a Ducati GP-22 with which he finished second in Argentina, while Bastianini with the GP-21 has already won two races and yesterday in the Jerez tests he was able to test the 2022 fairing (he will evaluate its use or not in Le Mans in two weeks). The Spaniard is in pole position for promotion to the factory team, even if the seasonal performance – Argentina aside – is rather disappointing.

Interviewed by The Corriere dello Sport the general manager of Ducati Corse Luigi Dall’Igna commented on the possibility that one of the two riders decides to leave Ducati for another competitor – the favorite to join Honda HRC instead of Pol Espargarò, however, is Joan Mir – underlining that from his point of view a rider should keep in mind the importance of continuity: “If there is a risk that one of Martin and Bastianini will leave Ducati? The possibility exists, but I believe that continuity pays off in racing. Before changing, they should think about it four or five times. Both will receive an official package as they deserve it. In the next races we will make the decision on who will join Bagnaia in 2023 ”.

Even the Pramac team is actually an official Ducati team as the GP-23s entrusted to the satellite structure will be identical to those used by the factory team. This allows the Borgo Panigale house to frame as official pilots more than two pilotseven if obviously in terms of prestige the suit and the red bike are tempting both to Martin and to Bastianini.