R.Obinson Crusoe, the lonely island hero, has so far been nothing more than a vision for most of the super-rich, a hero on book pages and celluloid. But Corona brings it to life: More and more billionaires are withdrawing to islands – if possible in the South Pacific or in the Caribbean, where the pandemic has so far passed many islets.

Christoph Hein Business correspondent for South Asia / Pacific based in Singapore.

The urge to follow Virgin founder Richard Branson has never been greater: The British billionaire bought Necker Island in the Caribbean, British Virgin Islands in 1979 for $ 180,000. Today the remote islands in the Pacific yearn for the dollars of the super-rich: Without tourism and under the pressure of climate change, governments fear doom and there will be no financial injections from outside.

On the Fiji Islands, for example, tourism accounts for a good 30 percent of economic output. At the annual meeting of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in May 2019, the government announced that it would no longer just want to live off the vacationers from Australia and New Zealand, but rather focus more and more on the conference business. Then came Corona, and guests were in short supply. “Due to the weak health systems, every major corona outbreak would have devastating effects in the region,” warns Michel Kerf, who is responsible for the Pacific Islands at the World Bank. “The latest research shows that the economic consequences and the closed borders are forcing families to make very tough decisions, such as either not eating or taking the children out of school.”

“Blue channels” for private yachts

In such a situation, multimillionaire business provides some relief, at least for some. Fiji, for example, has opened “blue channels”, “blue channels” for private yachts whose crews had previously been at sea – and thus in quarantine – for at least 14 days. You can then moor in Port Denarau and explore the island world from there. It goes without saying that the harbors will become the meeting point for millionaires, whether they are sailing or being chauffeured on a motor yacht.

Google founder Larry Page is one of them. His expedition ship Senses, built in Germany by Schweers in Bardenfleth and later went to Page for around 45 million dollars. Today it is in Fiji. James Packer also took refuge on the high seas: the Australian media and casino heir even attended a Senate hearing on licenses worth billions of euros from his yacht in the Pacific. Twitter founder Jack Dorsey made the world sit up and take notice when he banned Donald Trump from his service in his last days as American President – Dorsey is said to have sat at a safe distance from Washington on the Teti’aroa atoll in French Polynesia – where Barack was also Obama was on vacation.