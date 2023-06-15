Escape from Afghanistan | BBC: Refugees are kidnapped and tortured at the Turkish-Iranian border

The journey by land through Iran to Turkey is dangerous for refugees. After the Taliban’s return to power, many see no other option but to try to get over.

Criminal groups are kidnapping and torturing Afghan refugees in Iran who are trying to get to Europe, says British Broadcasting Corporation BBC. The criminals demand a ransom from the family members of the refugees in exchange for their freedom. They also send videos of torture and abuse to families.

The BBC interviewed Afghan refugees kidnapped by criminal groups and their family members. The journalists could not do news work on the Iranian side of the border, because Iran has banned British Broadcasting in its territory.

In total, the BBC heard about cases of torture in at least ten different places on the border between Iran and Turkey. One activist who has been documenting abuse situations for the past three years said that during the worst times, he received two to three torture videos a day.

Criminals also took advantage of refugees sexually. Some said they had to sell large amounts of family property or their home to get their loved ones free.

Mountainous the route by land from Afghanistan through Iran to Turkey and from there deeper into Europe is dangerous, but it has been used for decades. Since the Taliban came back to power in August 2021, the number of people fleeing the country has increased.

At the same time, crime, which exploits the distress of refugees, increased. Some told the BBC that they fell into the hands of criminal organizations when they had first been promised a fake passport, for example.

Criminals are not the only obstacle on the refugees’ journey to Turkey. Security forces patrol the mountains in Iran, a wall rises on the border. The EU has also financed Turkey’s border security.

The human rights organization Amnesty International said in his report in Augusta 2022 that Turkish and Iranian authorities have repeatedly turned away Afghans without giving them the opportunity to apply for asylum. According to the organization, the authorities have also shot people who tried to cross and under the border fences.

Afghans who have crossed the border have been arbitrarily detained, tortured and ill-treated.