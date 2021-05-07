VMany people may have remembered it as a low point in the European way of dealing with migration – and at the same time as the high point in the shrill dispute between migration opponents and sea rescuers in Italy. We are talking about the German aid ship Sea-Watch 3, piloted by Captain Carola Rackete, which lay in front of the port of the island of Lampedusa for days in June 2019 with 42 rescued migrants on board.

The then Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini from the right-wing nationalist Lega party had ordered all ports in the country to be closed to ships with migrants on board. With the port blockade, Salvini wanted to force a binding distribution of the boat refugees to different EU countries before the migrants in Italy could set foot on European soil.

After waiting around two weeks in front of Lampedusa, Captain Rackete decided on the night of June 29th, regardless of the ban, to enter the port of the island. An emergency situation had developed for migrants and the crew on board, Rackete justified her decision at the time. When docking at the pier, the Sea-Watch 3 hit a speedboat belonging to the Italian financial police. Rackete was arrested and placed under house arrest.

Salvini displayed his indignation. He accused Rackete of a “rich and spoiled German communist” and “criminal” who, during her action at the pier, accepted that crew members of the financial police’s speedboat could be injured or even killed.

The supporters of the Lega supported Salvini to 99 percent

The fall of the Sea-Watch 3 met with the expected media coverage. Rackete’s night voyage to the port of Lampedusa was widely welcomed by the German public: At the beginning of July 2019, the opinion polls determined an approval rate of 72 percent. Opinions differed in Italy: 59 percent of all respondents were in favor of continuing the port closure; Among the supporters of the Lega, Salvini came to an approval rate of 99 percent.

The rest of the dispute over the Sea-Watch 3 is history. Rackete’s house arrest was soon lifted by an Italian examining magistrate. The captain was able to return to Germany, where she went through the relevant talk shows. The young German later reported Salvini to the Berlin aid organization Sea-Watch for personal insult and defamation through her lawyers in Italy. The investigation against Salvini was soon stopped.

For his part, Salvini collapsed the then coalition of his Lega with the left-wing populist five-star movement in August 2019. But his hope of triumphing in new elections soon and then becoming head of government himself was not fulfilled. Instead, a left-wing coalition of five stars and social democrats came to power in Rome. Salvini’s successor in the Ministry of the Interior was the non-party top civil servant Luciana Lamorgese, who still holds the office to this day.