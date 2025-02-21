After seven months away from television, screenwriter César Toral, better known as escalation, has returned to Nor we were This Thursday and has cleared the speculation about its prolonged absence. In an interview with María Patiño, he explained that The reason for his withdrawal was a testicle cancerwhich, as confirmed, is already in the recovery phase.

“I have not had a child because of subrogated gestation, I have not kidnapped Javi de Hoyos, they have not thrown me. None of that has happened. What has happened is something much simpler, much more flat. What has happened is something that has six letters, which is cancer. Of which today I can say that I am, for the moment, recovered, “he said in tears.

Excited, the television He has reported how he faced the diagnosis and medical process: “Everything seemed to me as if it were in a Netflix series. With them because a very fast protocol was activated: analysis, tacs, tests … in that wheel you automatically do it without thinking about what will happen or happens. I thought about the Brown of how to say it at work, my parents, my friends … It is not pleasant to say.

Despite the impact of the news, he said he tried to keep calm. “I have not pissed off at any time, nor did I think that the world is against me. I am not dramatic. I thought that I was momentarily going to change my life. I didn’t know the degree either. I thought how far I could go. It is a whore, but in the end it is solved“He said.

As narrated, the specialists determined that the disease was located and His treatment included surgical intervention followed by chemotherapy: “They operated, analyzed the tumor and it was cancer with a good prognosis. In addition to surgery I have had chemotherapy cycles. Everything has gone well because it was located.”

Although treatment has not been especially aggressive, has suffered some side effects: “My chemo has not been so strong, but well I don’t feel you: without sleep, scrambled stomach … but I have taken it very calmly.”

Now, a phase of periodic medical reviews faces and the return to your professional life. “I just had one and that’s why I join,” he concluded, reaffirming His intention to resume his activity after this obligatory parenthesis.