One of the missiles launched Thursday caused Tokyo to launch a warning to residents in the central prefectures of Miyagi, Yamagata and Niigata to take shelter in closed places, while there were conflicting reports about one of the missiles flying over Japan, as the government warned that a missile might fly over the country, it returned at a later time. to deny this.

The North Korean missile launch came a day after Pyongyang launched at least 23 missiles, the largest number in one day, including one that fell, for the first time, less than 60 kilometers off the coast of South Korea, prompting the Korean President Southern Yun Seok Yeol to describe the launches as “land encroachment” and Washington denounced the launches as “reckless.”

Record number of missile tests

On Wednesday, North Korea launched 23 missiles.

North Korea launched 3 missiles Thursday.

The total number of missiles North Korea has launched this year is more than 30.

The missiles launched by Pyongyang include cruise missiles and ballistic missiles.

South Korea’s reaction

On Wednesday, the South Korean army released videos documenting the moments of its warplanes launching 3 missiles in response to North Korea’s launch.

South Korea carried out joint exercises in the US forces in the region called “Hodgock 22” and lasted 12 days.

About 240 South Korean and US warplanes participated in the maneuvers.

The maneuvers included more than 1,600 sorties.

The course of tension on the Korean peninsula