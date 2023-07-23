Genoa – Escalation of attacks inside the Ponetedecimo prison against female staff: the Autonomous Union of the Penitentiary Police denounces it in a note.

Two inmates, at different times, in the turn of 48 hours have attacked three inspectors and two female prison police officers. The latest episode in chronological order took place on Saturday 22 July: in the morning a prisoner, already known for having attacked an inspector trying to strangle her, attempted to commit suicide by hanging herself with a piece of towel tied to the window bars and around her neck: only the timely intervention of the female staff prevented the worst but the woman attacked the intervening police officers with kicks. An agent, already threatened with death a few days earlier by the same prisoner, is had to resort to hospital treatment for the blows received in the ribs.

“As an OSAPP union – declares Rocco Roberto Meli, regional secretary – we have received several statements from the staff working at the Genoa Pontedecimo prison: the female inmates who committed the attacks have already been reported several times but nothing has happened and the staff is left at the mercy of the events. We renew the request to the government for greater protection of prison policemen and the request for body cams and teasers”.

OSAPP general secretary Leo Beneduci has asked the government to appoint an extraordinary commissioner for prisons. “We will continue to monitor the situation at the Pontedecimo prison – continues the note – not excluding acts of protest if there is no change of course or if there will be similar episodes”.